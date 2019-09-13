Comments
OAKDALE (CBS13) — Oakdale police said an early morning traffic collision has resulted in one death.
The crash happened on Albers Road just north of Patterson Road at around 6:18 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant of the vehicle suffered major injuries, police said.
Investigators found the vehicle was traveling northbound on Albers Road when it struck another vehicle and lost control.
The occupants of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
