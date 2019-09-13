Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say at least one person is dead after a crash in the North Sacramento area early Friday morning.
The scene is along westbound Interstate 80 at Marysville Boulevard.
CHP working at fatal collision. No impact to traffic visual only. WB I80 at Marysville Blvd/Raley traffic lanes not affected on ramp only. Please slow down and be patient! pic.twitter.com/rVHpNwtG8b
— CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) September 13, 2019
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that the crash was fatal.
Traffic on westbound I-80 leading up to Marysville Boulevard is backing up to the crash. CHP is advising drivers to use Highway 50 and Business 80 instead.