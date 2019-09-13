SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dimple Records has announced the final dates its stores will be open.
The record store chain announced back in June that it would be shutting its doors for good with its owners retiring. They also cited a changing music industry as a reason for closing all six of its remaining locations.
RELATED: After 45 Years, Dimple Records Is Closing For Good
“I just love serving the community,” co-owner Dilyn Radakovitz said. “We’ve had a good run. I mean 45 years. Come on, that’s good.”
Friday, the chain announced the final day for each of its stores around the region:
-Arden at 2433 Arden Way, Roseville at 1129 Roseville Square, and Folsom at 313 East Bidwell will close on Sept. 27
-Citrus Heights at 7830 Macy Plaza Drive will close on Sept. 24
-Broadway at 2500 16th Street will close on Sept. 22
-Arden Books & Vinyl will close on Sept. 20
Dimple Records was founded in 1974. At its height, it also had stores in Davis and Elk Grove.