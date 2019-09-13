MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say a 21-year-old man has confessed to violently attacking a homeless woman in Modesto.
The incident happened early Thursday morning near the 1600 block of Yosemite Avenue. Modesto police say a 62-year-old woman with a walker was walking around a business complex when someone attacked her.
Officers say the woman was left in a pool of blood and unconscious after the attack, but it wasn’t until about six hours later that she was found by a passerby.
Medics took the woman to the hospital. Her injuries are said to be severe.
Surveillance video helped detectives piece together exactly what happened – as well as identify the suspect.
The attack was completely unprovoked, detectives say. Further, the suspect allegedly continued to brutally attack the woman as she was unconscious on the ground.
Detectives spotted the suspect – 21-year-old Modesto resident Alexander Knab – at the downtown Modesto transit center. He was taken into custody and reportedly confessed to detectives.
Knab is now facing attempted murder, robbery and a violation of parole charges.