  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State senators and some desks on the Senate floor were splattered by some kind of red liquid on Friday.

According to State Senator Scott Weiner, an anti-vaccination protester poured the liquid from the gallery and said it was baby blood, according to a statement.

The floor of the senate and the gallery were reportedly cleared and CHP officers responded to the incident.

A CHP spokesperson has not said what the liquid was, nor have they confirmed who threw it.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply