SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a boating collision near Ski Beach in the San Joaquin Delta that left five people injured and a sixth person dead, San Joaquin County Sheriff said.
We are currently investigating a hit and run boating collision that occurred near ski beach in the San Joaquin Delta. 5 individuals are being treated at a local hospital and a sixth victim was found deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/DaYWkpW4qZ
— San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 15, 2019
The sheriff’s office said the suspected boat allegedly fled the scene.
All five surviving victims are being treated at nearby hospitals. The sixth victim was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said.
No further information has been released as of yet.