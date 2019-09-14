Filed Under:san joaquin county news

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run boating collision near Ski Beach in the San Joaquin Delta that left five people injured and a sixth person dead, San Joaquin County Sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected boat fled the scene.

All five surviving victims are being treated at nearby hospitals. The sixth victim was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said.

No further information has been released as of yet. Deputies ask anyone with information to please contact the sheriff’s office.

More details to follow.

