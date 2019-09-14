  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Placer County News

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County woman may have gotten away with selling fake concert tickets if she hadn’t given the victim her address.

Carly Miles, 23, was arrested yesterday after she allegedly scammed a Los Angeles man out of $1,800.

But, fortunately for him, he was suspicious of the sale from the get-go. Before he sent the money, he asked Miles to send him a picture of her driver’s license — which she did.

That led deputies right to the suspect’s home in Dutch Flat.

Miles is charged with theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Comments

Leave a Reply