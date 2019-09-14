Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County woman may have gotten away with selling fake concert tickets if she hadn’t given the victim her address.
Carly Miles, 23, was arrested yesterday after she allegedly scammed a Los Angeles man out of $1,800.
But, fortunately for him, he was suspicious of the sale from the get-go. Before he sent the money, he asked Miles to send him a picture of her driver’s license — which she did.
That led deputies right to the suspect’s home in Dutch Flat.
Miles is charged with theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.