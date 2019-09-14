PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A rescue mission is underway near Yankee Jim’s Road in Placer County after a car with six occupants went off the road and over the embankment, Placer County Sheriff said.
🛑Yankee Jim’s Road is closed near Shirttail Canyon Road as deputies and @CALFIRENEU are on scene for a car 300’ over the embankment with six occupants. CHP en route. pic.twitter.com/yAoptN1zKA
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 15, 2019
So far, three people have been rescued, Cal Fire said.
Multiple injuries have been reported, though the extent of the injuries is not known at this time. At least one person has been taken to the hospital by helicopter.
Placer County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle has been stuck for about one hour.
Multiple crews — with Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol — are on the scene where the six victims were reportedly trapped.
More updates to follow.