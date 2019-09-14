  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A rescue mission is underway near Yankee Jim’s Road in Placer County after a car with six occupants went off the road and over the embankment, Placer County Sheriff said.

So far, three people have been rescued, Cal Fire said.

Multiple injuries have been reported, though the extent of the injuries is not known at this time. At least one person has been taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Placer County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle has been stuck for about one hour.

Multiple crews — with Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol — are on the scene where the six victims were reportedly trapped.

More updates to follow.

