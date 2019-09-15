Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A boating collision in the San Joaquin Delta that killed one and injured five is no longer being called a hit-and-run, San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said a boat involved in the crash, which happened near Ski Beach, headed towards Contra Costa County to get medical assistance for its passengers.
A sheriff’s spokesperson said a few other boats in the vicinity saw the boat heading away from the crash and reported the incident to authorities as a hit-and-run, which led to a misunderstanding.
The driver of the boat reportedly called authorities to report the collision with the second boat.
Kelly Blake, 24, has been identified as the decedent, the sheriff’s office said.
At this time, the reason for the collision is still under investigation.
More details to follow.