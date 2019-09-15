  • CBS13On Air

ESCALON


ESCALON (CBS13) — A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Escalon on charges of identity theft and financial abuse of an elder, Escalon police said.

On September 9, a detective took a 91-year-old’s report of financial abuse who had 15 unauthorized charges on her debit card totaling over $1,200.

Investigation showed several of the charges were connected to the elderly woman’s caretaker, 36-year-old Marie Guist, of Turlock.

Police said Guist went into the department on Sunday to provide a statement and was arrested.

