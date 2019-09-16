Comments
ARDEN (CBS13) — Looking for seasonal work? Arden Fair is looking to hire more than 200 employees at their holiday job fairs next weekend.
The mall is hosting two job fairs on Sept. 27 and 28, to hire employees for holiday positions. The job fairs will last from 8 to 10 a.m. both days at the Arden Fair Center Court.
More than 18 retailers will be participating.
Interested applicants are encouraged to come to the job fairs with their resumes.
Retailers include:
Aldo
Alex and Ani
Allied Universal (Arden Fair Security)
Armani Exchange
Crocs
Ecco
Gen Korean BBQ
Go! Calendars, Games and Toys
Jamba Juice
Kids Foot Locker
Lids
Macy’s
Nordstrom
Papyrus
Shoe Palace
Sprint by Elite Wireless
Things Remembered
White House Black Market
Zales