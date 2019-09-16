SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom and Sacramento Mayor Darryl Steinberg responded to President Trump over his criticism about California homeless.
The Golden State elected officials joined others to pen a letter to Trump asking him to join them in solving homeless issues. The letter comes just as Trump is set to arrive in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
Topping the request list is a need for 50,000 more rental subsidies vouchers, an increase in the value of the vouchers, and incentives to landlords to accept the vouchers.
READ: California Asks Trump For Housing Vouchers To Aid Homeless
It’s a plan those living on the streets say can’t come fast enough.
“Apartments are outrageous here in Sacramento. It’s $800 or $900 a month for a cottage or a studio. People only get $745 a month, they can’t afford it”, says Bill who lives on the streets.
Last year, 132 homeless people died in Sacramento. So far, the White House has not officially responded to the letter.