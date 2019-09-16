TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A mountain lion became trapped in a Toulumne County home and needed a little help to get out.
On Sunday night, deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home on reports of a break-in. There, they found a mountain lion that tried to get out but instead ended up trapped in a bathroom, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
Fish and Wildlife were called and helped deputies coax the big cat out of the bathroom window.
Deputies urge people living in mountain lion country to keep their homes and outbuildings closed and secure. If you encounter a mountain lion, make noise, act defiant, maintain eye contact, and slowly create distance — never run away. They also say to fight back if you’re attacked.