Two of the suspects are minors.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing $35,000 worth of merchandise from Roseville Galleria Mall on Friday.

(credit: Roseville PD)

Roseville police were called out to the mall after a store reported the pricey theft. With the help of Sacramento police and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies located the suspect vehicle in Sacramento and caught the suspects after a brief foot chase, according to a statement from the city of Roseville.

Authorities made contact with the suspects, 22-year-old Memory Yearby, 18-year-old Dell’lon Downs of Washington, along with two juveniles, were arrested an booked into the Placer County Jail on charges of felony shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a firearm in a vehicle and resisting arrest.

 

