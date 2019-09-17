Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After both houses of the California State Legislature passed a statewide rent control bill last week, it still awaits Governor Newsom’s signature.
The bill would cap rent increases at 5% plus inflation until January 1, 2030.
READ MORE: Statewide Rent Control Bill AB1482 Passes State Senate, Heads To Gov. Newsom’s Desk
The California Senate approved voted 25-10 last Tuesday to approve Assembly Bill 1482 from Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco). The cap would not apply to housing built within the last 15 years, single-family homes not owned by corporations or trusts, and duplexes where the owner lives in one of the units.