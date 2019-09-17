CERES (CBS13) — Police in Ceres are looking for two suspects responsible for a bank robbery last month.
In a press release, the Ceres Police Department said two suspects robbed the Westamerica Bank at 1788 Michell Road on Aug. 23. The suspects reportedly were seen leaving a silver Honda Odyssey van around 2:43 p.m.
One suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller claiming he had a bomb and demanding money. The teller handed over money from her drawer and the suspect ran from the bank.
Both suspects are seen on surveillance footage getting back into the van and driving away.
Police said there may have been more suspects in the van, which appeared to have rear bumper damage and a broken driver’s side passenger window.
If you have any information about this robbery or the suspects, please call Detective Trinidad Viramontes at (209) 538-5730.