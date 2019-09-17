  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s will hire more than 90-thousand seasonal employees nationwide for the holidays, including more than one-thousand in the Sacramento area.

The retailer will hold a seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, October 5. Applicants will be interviewed and may receive a verbal offer immediately.

A search of Kohl’s website shows a number of posts for Seasonal Retail Sales Associate and Seasonal Stockroom Operations Associate.

LIST OF KOHL’S STORES

  • 1896 Arden Way, Sacramento
  • 4700 Natomas Blvd., Sacramento
  • 8810 Calvine Rd., Elk Grove
  • 9650 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove
  • 5030 Antelope Rd., Antelope
  • 6135 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights
  • 10375 Fairway Dr., Roseville
  • 1013 Riley St., Folsom
  • 570 Orange Dr., Vacaville
  • 530 W Kettleman Ln., Lodi
  • 10850 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton
  • 1480 Sunsweet Blvd., Yuba City
  • 2360 Daniels St., Manteca
  • 2351 Claribel Rd., Riverbank
  • 2225 Plaza Pkwy. Ste. G, Modesto
  • 2751 Countryside Dr., Turlock
