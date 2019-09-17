  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) – Police say the man who allegedly tried to rob the Bank of America in Lodi earlier this month has turned himself in.

The incident happened back on Sept. 6 at the bank along the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane.

Lodi police say the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note to the teller that demanded money.

Unlike many surveillance pictures, the one released by Lodi police on Tuesday clearly captured the suspect’s face. He was wearing a Steelers hat and aviator-style sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Mikal Hall’s booking photo. (Credit: Lodi Police Department)

After posting the suspect’s photo on Tuesday, Lodi police say he turned himself in later that night. He has been identified as 20-year-old Lodi resident Mikal Hall.

Hall has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of attempted bank robbery. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

