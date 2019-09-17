LODI (CBS13) – Police say the man who allegedly tried to rob the Bank of America in Lodi earlier this month has turned himself in.
The incident happened back on Sept. 6 at the bank along the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Lodi police say the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note to the teller that demanded money.
Unlike many surveillance pictures, the one released by Lodi police on Tuesday clearly captured the suspect’s face. He was wearing a Steelers hat and aviator-style sunglasses at the time of the robbery.
After posting the suspect’s photo on Tuesday, Lodi police say he turned himself in later that night. He has been identified as 20-year-old Lodi resident Mikal Hall.
Hall has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of attempted bank robbery. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.