LODI (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the man who robbed the Bank of America in Lodi earlier this month.
The robbery happened back on Sept. 6 at the bank along the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Lodi police say the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note to the teller that demanded money. Officers have not said how much money was taken.
Unlike many surveillance pictures, the one released by Lodi police on Tuesday clearly captured the suspect’s face. He was wearing a Steelers hat and aviator-style sunglasses at the time of the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or knows where he might be, is asked to call Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 333-6771.