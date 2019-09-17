  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento State University


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 36-year-old man was arrested last week at Sacramento State after reportedly hanging around the Residential Halls.

The Sacramento State Police Department said they received a report of a suspicious male just after 7 a.m. Sept. 13. The man was reportedly loitering around the dorms.

Officers found the suspect, Svaar Chohan, at the main bus stop and found out he had an outstanding no bail, felony warrant.

Chohan was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

