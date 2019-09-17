YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a home invasion robbery at a marijuana grow in Forbestown.
Officials received a 911 call around 4 a.m. Monday with reports of an assault and theft of marijuana at a home on the 18000 block of New York Flat Road in Yobestown.
Deputies talked to two victims, both of whom only spoke Spanish. The victims reportedly told deputies they were living at the house and were hired as security for the illegal grow.
READ: Central California Woman Gets 19 Years For Deaths Of 2 In DUI
Deputies said the victims reported they were sleeping when five to six armed suspects wearing masks and dark clothing forced their way into the house. One of the victims escaped out the window to a nearby home while the other was assaulted, duct-taped and tied down while the suspects cut down the illegal grow, according to deputies.
Investigators believe the suspects left with the marijuana in a type of shipping cargo vehicle or van. And, according to the victims, the suspects also spoke Spanish.
Deputies believe the suspects may have had inside knowledge of the grow since it was well hidden and not visible outside the property.
The incident is still under investigation.