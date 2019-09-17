Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the suspect who went into a Roseville backyard and took off with a pool sweep.
The incident happened back on the afternoon of Sept. 12 along the 5000 block of Fenton Way.
Roseville police say the suspect managed to get into the backyard and steal a Polaris 360 pool sweep worth around $600. Surveillance photos captured the suspect in the backyard.
The suspect took off by jumping a fence on the opposite side of where he came in, police say.
From the surveillance pictures, it appears the suspect was wearing something over his nose and mouth. He also looked to have a tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Roseville Police Department.