SONORA (CBS13) – A driver had the front end of his car caved in after he crashed into a bear on Highway 49 near Sonora on Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m., south of the Stevenot Bridge in the New Melones Lake area.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Sonora division, the bear ran out into the northbound lane of the freeway – right in front of a 2017 Toyota Prius. The driver wasn’t able to stop or swerve in time and struck the bear.
Exactly how big the bear was is unclear, but the collision did cause major damage to the car.
Both the driver and the passenger only suffered minor injuries, CHP says.
The bear’s condition is unclear and it was last seen running off towards New Melones Lake. Anyone who sees an injured bear should stay away from it and instead call CHP or the Department of Fish and Wildlife.