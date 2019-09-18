AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies say a man and a woman are under arrest after they were found asleep in their cars behind a restaurant – with a stash of identity theft tech inside.
The arrests happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday along Bowman Road in Auburn.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a suspicious car parked in a lowly lit area behind a closed restaurant and went to investigate. Walking up to the car, they spotted a man and woman asleep inside.
The pair was woken up and deputies soon identified them as 27-year-old Priscilla Romero and 28-year-old Jairo Guizar, both Hesperia residents.
After finding out that Guizar was on post-release supervision out of San Bernardino County, deputies started searching the car. Glass pipes, syringes, a box of ammo and a butterfly knife were found.
However, deputies also found a large stash of items related to identity theft: a check, mail, credit cards that didn’t belong to the suspects, a stamp machine, an electronic card reader, and blank cards.
Both Guizar and Romero were arrested and are facing numerous charges related to identity theft.
Investigators say they’ve identified at least 16 victims who had their identities stolen.