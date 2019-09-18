Comments
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – An El Dorado Hills middle school is on lockdown as authorities investigate “vague threats,” the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies responded to Marina View Middle School late Wednesday morning to investigate the threats, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.
It’s unclear where the threats were made and what exactly was said, but deputies are saying they have not found any reason to believe the threats are credible.
The school put itself on lockdown, deputies say.
Parents are being asked to stay out of the area to allow deputies to complete their investigation.