Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A 16-year-old is under arrest after a post on social media that allegedly showed them holding a gun, police say.
Rocklin police say a concerned parent contacted them on Tuesday after their child saw a concerning post on an unspecified social media site. The post showed a teenage holding a gun, officers say.
Investigators quickly started looking into the post and were able to identify the teenager who was in it.
That teen, only identified as a 16-year-old, was soon taken into custody.
Police say a firearm that had been reported stolen was found with the teen.
The 16-year-old has since been booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall.