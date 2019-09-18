



Two arrests involving intruders with felony warrants happened within days of each other at Sac State, causing students to grow concerned.

The first arrest was at the beginning of September. Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Kruse managed to get inside an apartment complex and harass students. Roughly two weeks later, another man was caught loitering around residential halls. Campus police said how one of them managed in to get inside an apartment complex is still a mystery.

Students are in and out of their dorms all day at Sac State. Student Jaylen Joseph said he and his peers are pretty good about keeping an eye out.

“If you’re like a grown adult and you look off, I feel like people would recognize you’re not supposed to be in there,” Joseph said.

Other students feel like more can be done.

“It’s too easy to get in because when you go in they don’t ask you questions if you actually ask you questions if your from the dorm nor not, they kind of just let you go in,” said Zariah Halsey.

Police said when Tyler Kruse was able to find a way inside the Upper East Side lofts, he started harassing students and then refused to cooperate with police when they showed up.

Svaar Chohan was spotted by a student loitering outside a dorm and then suspiciously looking into cars. That student thought quick and called the police.

“It turned out to be pretty crucial because that person was wanted by law enforcement so that was a great job on the students part,” said Mark Iwasa, the campus police chief.

Iwasa said community service officers are on duty 24/7 including at residence halls.

He said it’s up to the students to stay informed about these incidents by checking the Sac State Police facebook page for updates.

“I want to know that I’m safe where I live,” Halsey said.

We asked campus police if there’s anything being done to improve security. We’re told there are plans to install a high tech video system that records intrusions into campus buildings and alerts dispatchers.

“For example, in a hall that should be vacant…an intrusion alarm happens and cameras will activate,” Iwasa said.

Campus police said they expect to have this new security system in place by the end of this semester.