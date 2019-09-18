Comments
HERALD (CBS13) – At least one person was killed in a crash near Herald in southeastern Sacramento County on Wednesday.
The scene is near Twin Cities and Clay Station roads, between Herald and Rancho Seco Park.
According to California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. and involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles flipped over in the crash, officers say.
One person was killed in the crash, CHP confirms.
Both directions of Twin Cities Road/State Route 104 are closed due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening is known at this point.