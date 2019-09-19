Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – A driver suspected of doing donuts in an Auburn neighborhood has been arrested after a chase Wednesday night.
The Auburn Police Department says they’ve recently gotten several calls about drivers doing donuts and speeding through a neighborhood. Wednesday night, officers spotted one of the suspects and tried to pull the driver over – but they instead sped off.
Officers say the suspect first drove through some city streets before making their way into the canyon to Foresthill.
Police chased the suspect for about 45 minutes until the driver eventually stopped near Robinson Flat.
That driver, whose name was not released, was arrested and is now facing charges of felony evading. Their car has also been impounded.