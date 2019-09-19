SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Major League Soccer is set to add a fourth team to the state of California, and an announcement could come soon. Just weeks after awarding a franchise to the city of St. Louis, MLS is expected to do the same for the city of Sacramento, sources tell CBS Sports.
A source said that an announcement was initially planned for this week but had to be pushed back. Sacramento will become the 29th franchise as commissioner Don Garber pushes for his goal of expanding the league to 30 teams, which was announced back in April.
Hearing #Sacramento to #MLS as 29th franchise is done. To begin play in 2022. Announcement could come in coming weeks, possibly sooner. More shortly.
— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) September 19, 2019
“It’s 100 percent done. They would begin play in 2022,” a source told CBS Sports.
