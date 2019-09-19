Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in between Rosemont and Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a man with traumatic injuries was found around 2:15 a.m. on Micron Avenue and Mayhew Road. The man was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Detectives say the man was in his 50s, but no other information about him has been released.
Exactly what caused the man’s injury is not known.
Deputies are calling this case a suspicious death investigation.