SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Just weeks after awarding a franchise to the city of St. Louis, Major League Soccer is expected to do the same for Sacramento, sources tell CBS Sports.
MLS is disputing that report, however.
A source told CBS Sports that an announcement was initially planned for this week but had to be pushed back. Sacramento would become the 29th franchise as commissioner Don Garber pushes for his goal of expanding the league to 30 teams, which was announced back in April.
Hearing #Sacramento to #MLS as 29th franchise is done. To begin play in 2022. Announcement could come in coming weeks, possibly sooner. More shortly.
— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) September 19, 2019
“It’s 100 percent done. They would begin play in 2022,” a source told CBS Sports.
MLS released a statement in response to the CBS Sports report, calling it “erroneous.”
“Contrary to the erroneous report at CBSsports.com, Major League Soccer has not finalized an agreement to bring an expansion team to Sacramento. We remain in advanced discussions with Ron Burkle and Matt Alvarez regarding a team for Sacramento, and we will share more details at the appropriate time,” MLS wrote.
A Sacramento Republic FC official also couldn’t confirm the report and noted that work is still ongoing to bring an MLS franchise to the city.
