YOLO (CBS13) – At least one person has died in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 near Woodland early Thursday morning.
The scene is just south of the community of Yolo off-ramp on the southbound side of the freeway.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Only one car was involved in the crash, few other details about what led up to the crash have been released.
.@CBSSacramento stretch of I-5 near Yolo exit reopened after an early morning accident shut it down. That accident left one person dead. @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/fF6pFeAepb
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) September 19, 2019
A truck driver who came upon the scene said he saw a ball of flames.
Officers confirm a person was killed in the crash.
Southbound I-5 lanes in the area were blocked through the early morning, but were reopened by 7 a.m.