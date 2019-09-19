  • CBS13On Air

YOLO (CBS13) – At least one person has died in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 near Woodland early Thursday morning.

The scene is just south of the community of Yolo off-ramp on the southbound side of the freeway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Only one car was involved in the crash, few other details about what led up to the crash have been released.

A truck driver who came upon the scene said he saw a ball of flames.

Officers confirm a person was killed in the crash.

Southbound I-5 lanes in the area were blocked through the early morning, but were reopened by 7 a.m.

