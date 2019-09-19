Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say two people were killed when their car crashed into a newly built roundabout at the intersection of Highways 12 and 113 between Fairfield and Rio Vista.
The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol says the pair were driving in a Toyota Prius when, for an unknown reason, they crashed head-on into the raised concrete portion of the roundabout.
An 80-year-old man from Rio Vista and 79-year-old woman from Suisun City were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released at this point.
It’s unclear how fast the car was going, officers say.
The roundabout at Highways 12 and 113 was built earlier this year.