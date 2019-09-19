Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A search is on for the driver who hit and killed a man who was crossing a Stockton street Wednesday night.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. near South Airport Way and East Anderson Street.
Stockton police say a 60-year-old man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by the car. The pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk, officers say.
Medics pronounced the man dead. His name has not been released at this point in the investigation.
The car took off before officers arrived, police say. It’s described as a grey or light blue older model sedan.