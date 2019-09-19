SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Stockton man was found guilty on Thursday of eight counts of heroin and crack cocaine trafficking, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.
Evidence showed James Randolph Sherman, 55, was the head of a distribution operation based in Stockton.
McGregor’s office said between March 14, 2012, and July 15, 2013, Sherman’s operation was under investigation.
A confidential source was used to buy heroin and crack cocaine from Sherman’s frontman and co-defendant Lindsey mills, 61.
McGregor’s office said over the course of the investigation, Mills sold 226.1 grams of heroin and 451.2 grams of crack cocaine. Mills was found to be in possession of 22.9 grams of crack cocaine when he was arrested on July 15, 2013.
Sherman was confirmed as Mills supplier through recorded conversations, phone toll records, physical surveillance, and other investigative techniques, according to officials.
On Dec. 3, 2015, Mills pleaded guilty to charges based upon his partnership with Sherman and was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison on May 19, 2016.
Sherman is scheduled for a sentencing hearing later this year on December 12.