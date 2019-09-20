SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A popular Central Coast-based premium ice cream parlor is planning to expand into Sacramento.
Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab will replace former longtime East Sacramento ice cream parlor Burr’s Fountain, which has been closed for almost a year.
The new parlor plans to open later this year.
They carry both traditional and some unique flavors, like: “Motor Oil” (a dark chocolate, Kahlua ice cream and fudge swirls concoction), “Jack & Coke” (ice cream made with a hint of Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola) and “Merlot Raspberry Truffle” (ice cream mixed with merlot wine, swirls of black raspberry and soft chocolate chunks).
Doc Burnstein’s currently only has three stores – in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria – but they plan on opening 100 more across California by 2026. A new parlor in Chico is opening soon.