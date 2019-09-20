GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Deputies say a woman is under arrest after leading them on a chase that started in Granite Bay early Thursday morning.
The incident started around 2:30 a.m. on Auburn Folsom Road. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a driver for an unspecified traffic violation. But that driver decided to bolt, deputies say.
During the chase, deputies say the driver went down the wrong side of the road several times. She pulled over at least twice: once to throw some items out of her car, then another when a passenger got out.
After letting the passenger out, deputies say she sped off and reached over 100 mph
Eventually, she crashed into a security fence. Deputies say she tried to back up and get away again, but the fence had her trapped this time.
The driver eventually got out and tried to run, but a deputy was able to catch up to her.
Deputies have identified the driver as 31-year-old Magalia resident Lynnette Spellman. Multiple syringes and glass pipes were found in her purse, deputies say.
Spellman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including evading a peace officer, hit and run, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.