ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – A local mail carrier is being honored by the Post Office after he saved a toddler while on his route.
Orangevale letter carrier Andy Rendon says a 20-month-old wandered into a busy street.
“I was just delivering mail, looked up and out the corner of my eye I see something dart in between two cars,” Rendon said. “I [realized] it was a child.”
Rendon blocked traffic in both directions – keeping the child safe.
“I had to drive over there put my vehicle in the middle of the street so that nobody could hit him,” Rendon said. “His grandfather ran out grabbed him and thanked me.”
Rendon has been delivering mail for more than two decades and says he’d never seen anything like this.