WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento River Cats will show off the team’s Triple-A Championship trophy Friday evening at Raley Field.
Fans can take photos with the trophy outside of the On-Deck Shop, meet some players, and get a special commemorative gift from 4 pm-6 pm. The shop will also be open and will sell championship merchandise.
The River Cats won the Triple-A Championship Tuesday night in Memphis. The Giants Triple-A affiliate beat the Columbus Clippers 4-0.
The team accomplished a lot in the 2019 season:
- First winning record (73-67) since becoming Giants’ affiliate
- First Pacific Northern division title since 2012
- First Giants Triple-A club to win the division since 1998
- First Pacific League Championship since 2008
- Fifth PCL championship in team history (2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2019)