SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The suspect in two recent Bay Area bank robberies has been arrested in Sacramento – a man already on probation for a series of bank robberies earlier in the decade.
Mill Valley police said Jared Sung Yoon Herdt was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of robbery, burglary and violating terms of his probation.
A Wells Fargo bank in Mill Valley was robbed on Sept. 7, while another Wells Fargo branch was robbed on Sept. 14 in Novato. Investigators said the method – and the description of the suspect – in both robberies were similar.
Detectives from the Mill Valley Police Department, the Novato Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were able to identify the suspect in both robberies as the 38-year-old Herdt, who was living in Sacramento.
Herdt was soon located, detained and arrested.
Police said Herdt was had already previously been arrested in 2011 for a series of bank robberies across Northern California. He was called the “Skateboard Bandit” by the FBI and was given an eight-year prison sentence after he was convicted.
Herdt was also on probation for an unrelated offense that happened this year in Marin County.