Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A pet rescue mission was underway at a residential fire in Carmichael this afternoon, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
Crews responded to the fire on Marble Way at around 12:25 p.m. and found flames coming from the front door of the home.
Swipe through below for more photos.
Three dogs were rescued, Metro Fire said, and one cat remains missing.
One cat was found dead.
Metro Fire said the owners were not home at the time of the fire.
The fire has since been knocked down.
As of now, it is not known what started the incident.