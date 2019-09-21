STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – An Amber Alert has been issued in several Central California counties after a two-year-old boy was abducted.
CHP says toddler John Weir was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, in Merced County.
The pair could be traveling in a red, 2005 Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate 5SKT544.
AMBER Alert – Fresno, Calaveras, Tulare, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties@MercedSheriff IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/yw15DRxyIz
Steven is considered armed and dangerous, CHP says.
The Amber Alert is in effect for Calaveras, Fresno, Mariposa, Merced, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.
Anyone who sees the boy, his father or the car is asked to call 911 immediately.