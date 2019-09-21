Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) — A 66-year-old Vallejo bicyclist died early Saturday morning after being struck by a car on Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo police said.
Investigators found that an orange 2012 Toyota Prius was travelling northbound on Fairgrounds Drive just after 1 a.m. and struck the bicyclist who was riding westbound across Fairgrounds Drive.
Police said the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing, riding a dark blue bike that lacked lights had only a single white reflector on the bike’s rear wheel.
A preliminary toxicology screening showed the bicyclist had a variety of drugs and alcohol in his system, Vallejo PD said.
No further information has been released as of yet.