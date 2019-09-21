  • CBS13On Air

Downtown Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said a two-vehicle crash in downtown Sacramento left multiple people injured and caused damage to a nearby Thai restaurant.

Authorities said one of the vehicles took down a light pole and hit the Bangkok@12 Thai restaurant that sits on the corner of 12th and I Streets.

A total of eight people were involved in the collision. Six people occupied the two vehicles and two victims were in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

At least two people have been transported with minor injuries. The other six are being evaluated.

Sacramento Fire said the restaurant recently reopened after being hit by another vehicle months ago.

No further information has been released.

Stay tuned for more updates.

