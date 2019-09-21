Filed Under:Nevada County News

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County officials issued a no swim advisory on Friday for the South Yuba River after preliminary tests show “dangerous levels of E. coli” in the water.

The advisory is issued from below Washington to Englebright Lake, including the lake.

County officials said the river has tested positive for twice the California Environmental Protection Agency’s safe recommended levels of E. coli, which has turned the river to a muddy yellow color.

The cause of the contamination is currently under investigation.

County officials said full test results will take 3 to 4 days to receive.

 

