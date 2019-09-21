NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County officials issued a no swim advisory on Friday for the South Yuba River after preliminary tests show “dangerous levels of E. coli” in the water.
Dangerous levels of E.Coli in the South Yuba River and Englebright Lake. NO SWIM ADVISORY. Please stay out of the water, and keep children and pets away. Updates at https://t.co/9IUcbLIOKY. pic.twitter.com/YZk73Ipphk
— County of Nevada, CA (@NevadaCountyCA) September 21, 2019
The advisory is issued from below Washington to Englebright Lake, including the lake.
County officials said the river has tested positive for twice the California Environmental Protection Agency’s safe recommended levels of E. coli, which has turned the river to a muddy yellow color.
The cause of the contamination is currently under investigation.
County officials said full test results will take 3 to 4 days to receive.