



— A Roseville man who was reported missing after 7 days of camping in Nevada County has been found dead, the county’s Search and Rescue Team said today.

The team located the man’s car and campsite near Carr Lake, officials said.

Crews searched the areas around Feeley and Island Lake and found evidence of the camper’s presence on the north side of Feeley Lake.

Search & Rescue 1 (credit: Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue Team)

Shortly after, the man was found dead. Authorities said he was camping alone.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said the man is believed to be a transient in the area.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and the identity of the victim has yet to be released.