



— The Woodland Police Department is warning of a fake jewelry scam in which suspects are attempting to trade fraudulent items in exchange for cash or gas.

Police said the acts have mostly occurred at gas stations and the individuals attempt to sell the same story saying they are out of gas and have a family in the car with them.

Authorities said some of these people even pulled fake rings off of their own fingers during these acts.

The suspects are usually driving brand new SUVs and wearing expensive clothing, authorities said.

Woodland PD said this same scam happened last year.

fake jewelry scam 3 – Woodland PD (credit: Woodland PD)

The department said there have been reports this year that these scammers are attempting to sell fake Rolex watches.

Authorities warn to keep an eye out for anyone attempting these fraudulent acts.