RIPON (CBS13) — A Ripon man was arrested after admitting to threatening a high school student over social media, Ripon police said.
Danish Khan, 24, of Lodi, was identified as a social media user who Ripon PD who made a specific threat to one student and alluded to go to high school on Monday to carry out the action.
The exact nature of the threat is unknown at this time.
Officers received reports of the threat Friday night.
Over the course of the past two days, the department said it was able to locate information linking Khan to the online account.
When officers arrived at Khan’s home in Lodi, the suspect admitted to making the statements in the threat.
Khan was then taken into custody and sits in the San Joaquin County Jail.